3 people killed, 1 wounded in Pittsburgh shooting

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities in western Pennsylvania say two women and a man were killed and a fourth person was wounded in a shooting in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh Public Safety officials say the gunfire occurred near a busy North Side intersection at about 10 p.m. Saturday. Public safety spokesperson Cara Cruz says one woman died at the scene. A second woman and a man were pronounced dead at Allegheny General Hospital. Cruz says another man who later arrived at the hospital was admitted in stable condition with a gunshot wound to a leg. No arrests have been announced.

