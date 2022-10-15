Teens tackle 21st-century challenges at robotics contest

GENEVA (AP) — After a COVID-19 hiatus, the “First Global” robotics challenge for high school students is taking place in person again, with teams from almost every country in the world — though not Russia. This year’s event is on the theme of carbon capture, a new and budding technology to help fight global warming. Ukraine’s squad was beset by troubles linked to Russia’s war and faced troubles receiving their kit. They had to scramble to get their robot ready in time. The event, launched in 2017 with backing from American innovator Dean Kamen, encourages young people from all corners of the globe to put their technical smarts and mechanical knowhow to challenges that represent symbolic solutions to global problems.

