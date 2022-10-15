Oil flow to Germany resumes after Poland fixed pipeline leak

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Polish operator of an oil pipeline running to Germany says it has fixed the damage that caused a leak earlier this week and that the flow of crude oil from Russia has been fully restored. The state-run operator, PERN, said Saturday that both lines of the Druzhba pipeline were operating normally. The operator said that the cause of the leak that occurred Tuesday in a field in central Poland is still being investigated. The Druzhba pipeline is one of the world’s largest pipeline systems, bringing crude from Siberia to central Europe, including Poland, Austria and Germany. The leak follows attacks last month on the Baltic Sea Nord Stream pipelines, in which explosives are said to have been used.

