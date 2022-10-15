Head of Africa CDC alleges mistreatment at German airport

BERLIN (AP) — The acting director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says he was “mistreated” upon his arrival at Germany’s Frankfurt Airport. Ahmed Ogwell tweeted that his attendance at the World Health Summit opening Sunday in Berlin was in doubt after an encounter with “immigration personnel who imagine I want to stay back illegally.” Ogwell wrote, “I’m happier & safer back home in Africa. They invite you then mistreat you.” However, the president of the World Health Summit, Axel Fries, said Ogwell had arrived at the conference’s hotel and “can therefore fully contribute” to the summit. Ogwell didn’t give details about his alleged mistreatment. The airport apologized for his experience and requested more information.

