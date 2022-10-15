10th annual Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down fundraiser returns at the Santa Maria Fairpark

SANTA MARIA, Calif.– Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down held its 10th annual charity event to raise funds for veterans experiencing unemployment and homelessness at the Santa Maria Fairpark Saturday.

The event gave the community a chance to donate, learn more about the challenges veterans in the community face, and interact with active and retired military.

Funds raised will go towards food and clothes for veterans.

Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down relies solely on donations to provide necessary services to veterans.

If you were unable to attend, want to make a monetary donation, or learn more about SBC Veterans Stand Down click here.

For those that want to make a physical contribution from blankets, clothes, canned goods, and more can be directed to the Good Samaritan Shelter Post Office Box 5908, Santa Maria, CA 93456 or at Good Samaritan Shelter, 400 W. Park Avenue, Santa Maria, CA 93458