Walker, Warnock meet for only debate in Georgia Senate race

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will meet Friday night for their only debate in Georgia’s marquee Senate contest. The 60-minute session comes just days before in-person early voting begins and after reports that Walker paid for a girlfriend to have an abortion in 2009 before later fathering a child with her. Additionally, the matchup could force both men to answer other attacks — personal and political — that have flooded voters’ television screens and social media feeds for months. The outcome of their race will help determine which party controls the U.S. Senate for the final two years of President Joe Biden’s term.

By BILL BARROW and RUSS BYNUM Associated Press

