Sen. Leahy out of hospital, plans to return to Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The office of U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy says he is out of the hospital and he’s planning to return to Vermont for a full schedule of planned events. The 82-year-old Leahy was hospitalized Thursday after he felt unwell at his McLean, Virginia, home, his office said. As a precaution he was taken to a Washington-area hospital for tests and observation. After what his office describes as an uneventful night in the hospital, Leahy was discharged Friday. Leahy and his wife, Marcelle, are returning to Vermont Saturday. Leahy, the longest-serving sitting senator, is not seeking reelection in November.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.