Protest temporarily closes 1 US-Mexico bridge in south Texas

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a border bridge connecting the U.S. and Mexico near Brownsville, Texas has been closed temporarily. The U.S. Consulate General in Matamoros, Mexico, said on social media Friday that the Gateway Bridge between Matamoros and neighboring Brownsville on the U.S. side of the border was closed Friday because of a protest. Authorities didn’t elaborate on the nature of the protest or how many people were involved. U.S. citizens were being urged to avoid the area, notify friends and family of their safety and monitor the media for additional information. The border bridge is about 480 miles south of Dallas in southern Texas.

