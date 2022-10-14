Nigerian lecturers end 8-month strike protesting conditions

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian lecturers have called off their 8-month-long strike to protest their conditions. Emmanuel Osodeke, president of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, told The Associated Press that the strike was suspended early Friday after a meeting of union leaders considered compromises agreed upon with the government. He did not give further details about the decision which came days after the union met with Nigerian lawmakers. The union, however, warned that its issues have not been resolved. University strikes are common in Nigeria but the latest is one of the longer ones in many years. It disrupted learning in almost all of Nigeria’s more than 100 public universities with an estimated 2.5 million students.

