Judge gauges if Indiana abortion ban defies religious rights

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A top Indiana lawyer has questioned the validity of a lawsuit brought by a group of residents who argue that the state’s abortion ban violates their religious freedoms. A judge heard arguments Friday in an Indianapolis courtroom, spurred by claims from five anonymous residents and the group Hoosier Jews for Choice. They argue the ban would violate their religious rights regarding when they believe abortion is acceptable. The lawsuit cites a state law that then-Gov. Mike Pence signed in 2015 over the objections of critics who said it allows discrimination against gay people.

By ARLEIGH RODGERS Associated Press/Report for America

