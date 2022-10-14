EU to unveil Ukraine training mission, weapons fund support

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is set to announce next week that it is setting up a military training mission in Europe for thousands of Ukrainian troops. EU diplomats and officials say the 27-nation bloc will also say that it’s ready to make available another half a billion euros to help supply weapons and other military support to Ukraine. The aim is to train almost 15,000 Ukrainian troops in a number of EU countries, chiefly Poland and Germany. It’s hoped the operation could begin in mid-November. The new tranche of money will bring to just over 3 billion euros the total EU sum in security support available for Ukraine. Individual countries are spending more on top of that.

