Dozens of workers trapped after blast in Turkish coal mine

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — An official says an explosion inside a coal mine in northern Turkey has trapped dozens of miners. At least 14 have come out alive. The cause of Friday’s blast in the town of Amasra in the Black Sea coastal province of Bartin was not immediately known. Amasra’s mayor Recai Cakir said there were 87 people inside the mine at the time of the explosion. He said at least 14 were either rescued or managed to come out of mine on their own. In Turkey’s worst mine disaster, a total of 301 people died in 2014 in a fire inside a coal mine in the town of Soma, in western Turkey.

