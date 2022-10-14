Skip to Content
Chile issues first non-binary national identity document

By EVA VERGARA
Associated Press

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Shane Cienfuegos is the first person in Chile’s history to receive a non-binary national identity document. The 29-year-old who heads social intervention activities for the Trans Diversity Organization of Chile obtained the document Friday after a nine-year bureaucratic and legal battle. Cienfuegos told reporters that “this isn’t my victory; it’s a collective victory” while showing off the ID card, which has an “X” for the Sex entry rather than male or female..

