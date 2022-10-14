Campaign finance record broken in Pennsylvania governor race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Democratic nominee for governor has smashed the state’s 2-decade-old campaign spending record. Josh Shapiro is competing against Republican Doug Mastriano, who was on track to spend barely a tenth as much. Shapiro still has weeks left to add to his total as he leads polls. Mastriano still predicts victory and touts his campaign as an unrivaled grassroots operation, but acknowledges he’s being hammered in the race for donations. Campaign finance filings show Shapiro has outspent Mastriano by 16 to 1 in the 2021-22 campaign cycle. Mastriano has turned off bedrock GOP donors by campaigning with far-right figures and backing a complete ban on abortion.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.