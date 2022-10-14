Burkina Faso’s latest coup leader named transition president

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Burkina Faso’s latest coup leader is now officially the country’s transitional president. Capt. Ibrahim Traore also has been appointed supreme chief of the armed forces. But under the charter approved Friday he will be ineligible to run for president when elections are held. Traore has said he intends to stick to the timeline reached by his predecessor with regional mediators, with a deadline of July 2024. On Friday, thousands of people crowded outside where the assembly was taking place to show their support for Traore. The 34-year-old army captain was relatively unknown before coming to power two weeks ago.

