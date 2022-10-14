Skip to Content
Brothers reverse plea to guilty in car-bomb murder trial

By KEVIN SCHEMBRI ORLAND and MATTHEW AGIUS
Associated Press

VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — In a stunning reversal, two brothers who are on trial for the car-bomb murder of a Maltese anti-corruption journalist on Friday entered guilty pleas on the first day of trial.

Only hours earlier at the start of the trial in a Valletta courthouse, George Degiorgio, 59, and Alfred Degiorgio, 57 had entered not-guilty pleas.

They are charged with having set the bomb that blew up Daphne Caruana Galizia’s car as she drove near her home on Oct. 16, 2017.

The trial judge retired to chambers immediately after the change of plea and he was expected to sentence both defendants later on Friday.

