Brazil polls facing Bolsonaro backlash after election miss

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazilian polling companies have been facing threats of a crackdown after their surveys for the presidential election’s first round significantly understated the vote for the president and his allies. President Jair Bolsonaro’s Justice Ministry called for a Federal Police investigation and the antitrust regulator on Thursday launched a probe into whether pollsters formed a cartel to manipulate election results. Allies in Congress are pushing separate initiatives, one of which would establish prison sentences for polls failing to accurately predict results. Multiple analysts consulted by The Associated Press say polls have room to improve, but slammed efforts to legally punish errors.

