AP journalists honored for courage in documenting Mariupol

WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) — Two Ukrainians who documented the horrors of the Russian invasion and siege of Mariupol for The Associated Press are being honored with Colby College’s Lovejoy Award in Maine. Mstyslav Chernov and Evgeniy Maloletka continued reporting as the last international journalists in Mariupol, an industrial city on the Sea of Azov. They made a harrowing escape to share their images with the world. The Lovejoy award, which was being formally bestowed Friday, is named for a newspaper publisher who was killed in 1837 for his anti-slavery editorials.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.