Yellowstone’s Northeast entrance to open to traffic Saturday

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (AP) — The northeast entrance to Yellowstone National Park will open to all traffic Saturday, even as road repair continues because of historic flooding in June. The National Park Service says the Northeast Entrance Road — which runs from Cooke City and Silver Gate to Tower Junction — will open at 8 a.m. Saturday. Repairs are still being made to the road, but traffic will be allowed with short delays. Superintendent Cam Sholly says he is pleased to be restoring public access to the area. A northern entrance to the park through Gardiner is expected to open by Nov. 1.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.