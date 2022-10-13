Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy hospitalized after feeling unwell

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont’s 82-year-old Sen. Patrick Leahy has been hospitalized after he felt unwell at his McLean, Virginia, home. Leahy’s office said Thursday evening that as a precaution he was taken to a Washington-area hospital for tests. At the recommendation of his doctors, the Democratic senator is expected to remain in the hospital overnight for observation. In June, Leahy, who is not seeking reelection in November, fell and broke his hip. At the time his staff said he was expected to make a full recovery. Leahy is the longest-serving sitting senator. By the time his term expires in January 2023, he will have served for 48 years in the Senate.

