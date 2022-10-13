UN chief: 20 leading economies must help developing nations

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations chief has sent a letter to finance ministers and central bankers from the world’s 20 leading economies urging that they change course and steer a global economic recovery including developing countries that have been hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the war in Ukraine and escalating climate emergencies. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in Thursday’s letter ahead of next month’s Group of 20 summit in the Indonesian resort of Bali that these events along with the rising cost of living, tightening financial conditions, and unsustainable debt burdens “are wreaking havoc on economies across the globe.”

