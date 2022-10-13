Turkish parliament OKs disputed bill to fight disinformation

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s parliament has passed a contentious bill that amends press and social media laws with the stated aim of combatting fake news and disinformation. Critics fear the bill approved Thursday will be used to further crack down on social media and independent reporting as the country heads toward elections. The measure mandates up to three years in prison for spreading information that is “contrary to the truth” about Turkey’s domestic and international security, public order and health for the alleged purpose of causing “public worry, fear and panic.” Critics warn that social media users could be jailed for posting or reposting information that the government deems fake news. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government has characterized fake news as a security threat.

By ZEYNEP BILGINSOY and SUZAN FRASER Associated Press

