Suspect in killing of 2 in Slovakia’s capital found dead

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s police say they found the body of a suspect who allegedly fatally shot two people the previous day in the capital in what some officials are suggesting was a hate crime. Two men were killed and a woman was wounded on Wednesday evening near or at a bar which is a popular spot for the local LGBTQ community in downtown Bratislava. Police said Thursday they were investigating but haven’t provided details about the motive of the shooting. They also said that authorities found the suspect’s body but didn’t immediately give any further details.

