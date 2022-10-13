Skip to Content
Bomb threat leads to evacuation of Norway gas plant

KEYT

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A bomb threat against an gas processing facility in central Norway briefly forced the suspension of the production and the evacuation of workers from the site . Police said Thursday that there was ”no evidence that the bomb threat against the Ormen Lange facility was real.” The incident came amid heighten security on key energy, internet and power infrastructures following last month’s underwater explosions that ruptured two key gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea. The gas is exported to the United Kingdom. A man, known for making bomb threats, reportedly has been detained.

The Associated Press

