Published 11:31 pm

Palestinians: Israeli army kills 2 in West Bank during raid

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry says the Israeli military shot and killed two Palestinians during a raid into the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. Friday’s bloodshed was the latest in the deadliest round of fighting in the area in seven years. Fierce clashes between Israeli security forces and Palestinian militants erupted in the camp in the northern West Bank, a frequent flash point for confrontations. Israel has been carrying out nightly arrest raids in the West Bank since the spring, when a spate of Palestinian attacks against Israelis killed 19 people.

The Associated Press

