No. 5 Michigan, No. 10 Penn St meet with Big Ten, CFP stakes

No. 5 Michigan hosts No. 10 Penn State with Big Ten championship race and College Football Playoff stakes. The winner Saturday at the Big House will be in a position to compete for championships and the loser will need some help to reach its goals. How Michigan running back Blake Corum fares against Penn State’s run defense may prove to be pivotal. Corum has run for 500 yards and four TDs over three Big Ten games. The Nittany Lions are giving up just 79.6 yards rushing per game, ranking fifth in the country.

By The Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.