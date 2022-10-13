NATO holds nuclear talks amid war tensions, Putin threats

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO’s secretive Nuclear Planning Group has met as the alliance presses ahead with plans to hold a nuclear exercise next week despite tensions over Russia’s war on Ukraine. Russia is due to hold its own nuclear maneuvers in coming weeks. It comes amid deep concern about President Vladimir Putin’s insistence that he will use any means necessary to defend Russian territory. NATO is keeping a wary eye on Russia’s movements, but has so far seen no change in its nuclear posture. NATO’s “Steadfast Noon” exercise was planned before Russian invaded Ukraine in February. U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace says NATO’s job “is to make sure that the 30 partners together are ready for what is thrown at us.”

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.