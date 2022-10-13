Malaysian opposition leader Anwar hopeful of election win

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim is optimistic his alliance can achieve a simple majority in general elections expected next month. Anwar’s three-party Hope Alliance won a stunning victory in 2018 polls with the help of ex-premier Mahathir Mohamad amid anger over government corruption. But their alliance collapsed in 2020 due to infighting. Anwar said the public is very aware of government corruption and his visit to several states recently showed that the momentum for change is continuing from 2018, with renewed support for the opposition. Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob dissolved Parliament on Monday for early polls amid pressure from his United Malays National Organization. UMNO is feuding with its allies and seeks a big win on its own.

