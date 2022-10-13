Judge dismisses lawsuit over Missouri’s new voter ID law

A judge has dismissed the lawsuit challenging a Missouri law that requires voters to show a government-issued ID. Cole County Judge Jon Beetem’s order on Wednesday means that voters without a photo ID will have to file a provisional ballot in the November election. The provisional ballot will only be counted if the voter returns later that day with a photo ID or if election officials verify their signatures. Seventeen states besides Missouri had voter photo identification laws in effect as of this spring. Among other things, Missouri voters on Nov. 8 will choose a new U.S. senator and will decide if recreational marijuana should be legalized.

