Jan. 6 takeaways: Ahead of election, warnings on democracy
By MARY CLARE JALONICK and ERIC TUCKER
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee is issuing a stark warning in its last public hearing before the midterm election:: The future of the nation’s democracy is at stake. The panel returned on Thursday for an October hearing, weeks ahead of the midterm elections, with new details and a look into former President Donald Trump’s state of mind on Jan. 6, 2021. The committee is making its final public arguments ahead of a report expected in December. Lawmakers on the panel are singularly focused on Trump, warning that democracy may not hold in future elections.