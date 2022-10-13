Bomb blast near military bus in Syria kills 18 soldiers
BEIRUT (AP) — A bomb has exploded near a Syrian military bus in a suburb of Damascas, killing and wounding several soldiers. Syrian state media citing a military source reported that the blast on Thursday killed 18 troops and wounding 27 others. Similar attacks in past years have killed and wounded dozens of soldiers in government-held parts of the war-torn country. Last March, militants attacked a military bus near Palmyra in central Syria, killing 13 troops and wounding 18 others.