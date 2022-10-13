Fate of Missouri boarding school on hold as hearings delayed

Hearings are again on hold in the state of Missouri’s effort to shut down a Christian boarding school whose staff members have been accused of abuse by numerous current and former students. Cedar County Associate Circuit Judge Thomas Pyle on Tuesday canceled hearings that had been scheduled for Thursday and Friday to consider Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s request to close Agape Boarding School. New hearing dates have not been set. Schmitt’s office filed a motion in early September to close the school, calling it “an immediate health and safety concern for the children residing at Agape.”

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.