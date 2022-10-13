Skip to Content
Fate of Missouri boarding school on hold as hearings delayed

By JIM SALTER
Associated Press

Hearings are again on hold in the state of Missouri’s effort to shut down a Christian boarding school whose staff members have been accused of abuse by numerous current and former students. Cedar County Associate Circuit Judge Thomas Pyle on Tuesday canceled hearings that had been scheduled for Thursday and Friday to consider Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s request to close Agape Boarding School. New hearing dates have not been set. Schmitt’s office filed a motion in early September to close the school, calling it “an immediate health and safety concern for the children residing at Agape.”

The Associated Press

