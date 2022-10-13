EU report: Frontex covered up migrant pushbacks from Greece

ATHENS (AP) — A much-anticipated report by the European Union’s anti-fraud watchdog into the EU border agency has concluded that Frontex employees were involved in covering up illegal pushbacks of migrants from Greece to Turkey in violation of their “fundamental rights.” The 120-page OLAF report was made public on Thursday by the Germany-based freedom of information portal FragDenStaat and media organizations Der Spiegel and Lighthouse Reports. It found that Frontex top managers were guilty of “serious misconduct and other irregularities.” EU investigators also said Frontex shared incorrect or biased information with EU institutions overseeing the agency. The report raises questions about how Frontex will continue operating in Greece.

By RENATA BRITO and DEREK GATOPOULOS Associated Press

