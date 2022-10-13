DeSantis eases voting rules in counties devastated by Ian
By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE
Associated Press
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued an executive order expanding voting access for the midterm elections in three counties where Hurricane Ian destroyed polling places and displaced thousands of people. The move followed requests from Lee, Charlotte and Sarasota counties and voting rights groups. It comes as Florida begins to undertake a massive recovery from the Category 4 hurricane that hit on Sept. 28 and leveled parts of the state’s southwest. DeSantis announced the order Thursday. It makes a host of changes that includes expanding early voting options and waving certain mail balloting rules for people who are displaced.