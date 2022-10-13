Abortion, economy take center stage in Craig-Kistner debate

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig is portraying her GOP challenger as a pawn of Big Oil and Big Pharma who conceals his opposition to abortion rights. But Republican candidate Tyler Kistner says Craig bears responsibility for inflation and other economic woes because she supports the policies of President Joe Biden. Craig and Kistner met Thursday at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount for their only full debate of the campaign. Their race in the swing suburban 2nd District is considered the GOP’s best chance to flip a congressional seat in Minnesota this year. It’s also one of the most expensive House races nationwide.

