A Katrina survivor with a disability tells her story
BY DREW COSTLEY
AP Science Writer
Karen Nix tells her story of surviving hurricanes Katrina and Ida while living with cerebral palsy. She was working at Tulane Medical Center in New Olreans in 2005 when Katrina slammed the city. She worked throughout the storm to care for patients despite needing care herself. Nix has the support of her family to help her cope with her disability during climate-related disasters, but wants people to remember people living with disabilities often left behind when it comes to emergency planning for hurricanes and storm surges.