2 ‘exceptional’ police officers were shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call in Connecticut

Two highly respected police officers were killed Wednesday night and a third seriously wounded while responding to a domestic disturbance call in Connecticut, their police chief said.

“Sadly, we lost two exceptional Bristol police officers. And a third was seriously injured as a result of senseless violence,” Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould said Thursday. “To our fallen officers’ families, we will never forget the sacrifice your loved ones have made.”

Around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Bristol police received a 911 call about a possible domestic incident between two siblings, Connecticut State Police Sgt. Christine Jeltema said.

“When officers arrived, they were immediately met with a suspect outside,” Jeltema said.

“Shots were fired, fatally wounding one officer on scene,” she said. “Two other officers were transported to area hospitals. A second officer was pronounced deceased, and a third officer sustained serious injuries.”

The suspect also was shot and killed at the scene, Jeltema said.

“The suspect’s brother was also shot and transported to an area hospital,” she said. “His status at this time is unknown.”

The slain officers worked to help youth in the community

Bristol’s police chief became visibly emotional describing the two officers killed.

“Words cannot express the sadness and grief,” Gould said.

Sgt. Dustin Demonte, 35, was also school resource officer at two Bristol schools and an adviser for the Bristol police explorer cadet program, the chief said.

“Throughout his career, he has received several awards, including the silver star, officer of the month, and co-recipient for officer of the year in 2019,” Gould said.

Demonte is survived by his wife, two children “and one on the way,” the chief said.

Officer Alex Hamzy, 34, was also an adviser for the police explorer cadet program.

“Throughout his career, he received numerous letters of commendations and recognition,” Gould said.

Hamzy is survived by his wife, parents and two sisters.

Officer Alec Lurato, 26, underwent surgery for a “severe gunshot wound and is currently recovering,” the police chief said.

Gov. Ned Lamont ordered US and state flags in Connecticut to be lowered to half-staff.

“The loss of two officers from the Bristol Police Department who were killed in the line of duty while responding to an emergency call of domestic violence is a senseless tragedy, and my prayers are with their families, loved ones, and fellow officers,” the governor said.

On Thursday morning, the two slain officers’ bodies were taken from Bristol Hospital to the medical examiner’s office in Farmington, state police said.

“A procession is occurring now where the 2 Bristol officers who tragically lost their lives will be escorted from Bristol Hospital” to the medical examiner’s office, state police tweeted.

‘They responded without hesitation’

Hours before Wednesday’s shooting in Connecticut, three Philadelphia SWAT officers were wounded in a shooting while trying to serve a warrant to a homicide suspect, police said.

After knocking on a door, the SWAT team was “immediately met by gunfire,” Philadelphia First Deputy Police Commissioner John Stanford.

A shootout ensued, and the suspect was killed. The three wounded officers are expected to recover, Commissioner Danielle M. Outlaw said.

Nationwide, the number of police officers intentionally killed in the line of duty reached a 20-year high last year, according to FBI data.

Gould said the fallen Bristol officers epitomized bravery in policing, just like so many officers do every day.

“They answered a call to duty, and they responded without hesitation,” he said. “And that’s what they did every night before that. And that’s what all our officers do and will continue to do.”

