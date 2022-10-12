Union vote at Philadelphia Home Depot store set for November

NEW YORK (AP) — The federal labor board has scheduled a November vote on a petition from Home Depot workers in Philadelphia to form what could be the first storewide union at the world’s largest home improvement retailer. The National Labor Relations Board said Wednesday the vote will take place Nov. 2 at the Philadelphia store. The count will take place three days later. Store employee Vincent Quiles submitted a petition last month with 103 workers’ signatures to form a collective bargaining unit for employees who work in the store’s merchandizing, specialty and operations departments. Home Depot said that it has an open door policy for workers to bring their concerns to leadership and that it believes unionization is not the best solution.

