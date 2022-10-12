UN: 75% of 6 million Venezuelan migrants go unfed, unhoused

PANAMA CITY (AP) — The United Nations says almost three-quarters of the 6 million Venezuelan migrants currently in Latin America lack adequate food, shelter, employment or medical care. The U.N.’s International Organization for Migration said in a report Wednesday that 4.37 million Venezuelans who fled to other countries in Latin America and the Caribbean often live on the streets or inadequate housing, and often go hungry. Latin America and the Caribbean host 84% of the estimated total of 7 million Venezuelans who emigrated in recent years. The IOM and the U.N. refugee agency said that half of the Venezuelans in Latin America can’t afford three meals a day.

