Swedish center-right leader gets more time to form coalition

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The leader of Sweden’s third largest party — the center-right Moderates — needs more time in his attempt to form a government with other center-right parties and has been granted a two-day extension to land an agreement with the other parties. Ulf Kristersson, head of the Moderates, said “some details” needed to be ironed out. It was not clear which parties would be part of center-right governing coalition and Kristersson declined to give details about the talks. Sweden’s parliament speaker Andreas Norlen agreed on an extension till Friday. In the Sept. 11 election, Sweden’s four center-right parties won 176 seats while the center-left coalition that included the ruling Social Democrats got 173 seats.

