Survivors of Venezuelan mudslide bury dead, look for missing

LAS TEJERÍAS, Venezuela (AP) — A day after burying his mother, Rafael Negrín has carried the coffin of his aunt who also died in floods and landslides in central Venezuela that killed at least 43 people and left dozens missing. In total, Negrín lost three family members who were swept away by floodwaters in Las Tejerías de Santos Michelena, an agro-industrial town about 54 miles from the capital of Caracas. The flooding and landslide followed torrential rains that caused a mountainside to collapse on the town late Saturday. Fifty-six people are missing. Authorities say the death toll is expected to climb as heavy machinery moves debris.

By JUAN PABLO ARRÁEZ and MATÍAS DELACROIX Associated Press

