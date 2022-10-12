South Carolina judge upholds activist’s 4-year prison term

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina judge has ruled that a pregnant Black activist serving four years in prison over her behavior during racial justice protests in 2020 will not receive a reduced sentence. A jury this spring found 34-year-old Brittany Martin, of Sumter, South Carolina, guilty of breaching the peace in a high and aggravated manner. Martin told officers she was “ready to die for the Black” and they “better be ready to die for the blue.” Martin’s attorneys asked for her sentenced to be reduced and expressed concern for her pregnancy and health. In an Oct. 5 order, the judge denied the motion and pointed to her prior criminal convictions that he said contributed to the original sentence.

By JAMES POLLARD Associated Press/Report for America

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.