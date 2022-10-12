Police: Severed finger left at crime scene helps ID suspect
BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say a severed finger left at the scene of an attempted home invasion led investigators to a suspect in the case. Burlington police say a resident started a vehicle in the driveway and encountered an armed man who tried to enter the house. Police said the two struggled and the man’s gun went off before the resident was able to shut the door on his hand. The resident was grazed but not seriously injured. Police say investigators found a finger in the suspect’s glove that fell off during the struggle. Investigators used fingerprints to identify a suspect. Police say Vernon Wilson was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree burglary and other offenses.