North Korea says Kim supervised cruise missile tests

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un has supervised tests of long-range cruise missiles, which he described as a successful demonstration of his military’s expanding nuclear strike capabilities and readiness for “actual war.” The comments were carried in state media on Thursday. The tests on Wednesday extended a record number of weapons demonstrations this year by North Korea, which has punctuated the tests with threats of nuclear conflicts against Washington and Seoul. South Korean officials say Kim may also conduct a nuclear test in the coming weeks or months, escalating a pressure campaign aimed at forcing the United States to accept the idea of the North as a nuclear power and negotiating concessions from a position of strength.

