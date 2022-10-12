Noem: No special legislative session for food tax repeal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem will not call a special legislative session to have lawmakers consider repealing the state’s tax on groceries ahead of the November election, despite calls for a special session from a handful of Republican lawmakers as well as her Democratic challenger. The Republican governor acknowledged her campaign proposal does not currently have the votes necessary for passage in the state Senate and she will have to win over lawmakers when they are scheduled to reconvene in January. Repeal of the state tax on groceries, which would cost the state about $100 million in annual revenue, has become a central issue in her reelection bid against her Democratic opponent, Rep. Jamie Smith.

