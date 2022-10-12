NATO cautious to avoid war, struggles with dual challenges

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO, as an organization, is not directly involved in the war in Ukraine. But its member countries face the twin challenges of struggling to make and supply weapons to the conflict-torn country while protecting vital European infrastructure like pipelines or cables that Russia might want to sabotage in retaliation. NATO defense ministers on Wednesday are discussing ways to ramp up weapons production and give Ukraine the arms it needs to defend itself. They’re also trying to protect vulnerable gas and oil pipelines and cables. Damage to some infrastructure in recent weeks has raised questions about whether Russia is launching a hybrid attack. It’s also raising questions about how to defend these massive networks.

