Myanmar court hands Japanese journalist 3 more years in jail

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in military-ruled Myanmar has convicted a Japanese journalist of violating immigration law, adding three years to the seven-year prison sentence he was handed last week for filming an anti-government protest. Toru Kubota, a Tokyo-based documentary filmmaker, was arrested on July 30 by plainclothes police in Yangon, the country’s biggest city, after taking images and videos of a small flash protest against last year’s military takeover. A Japanese diplomat says the court heard the immigration case Wednesday and gave Kubota a three-year sentence, bringing the total time he must serve in prison to 10 years. The military government has cracked down on coverage of protests, raided media companies and detained dozens of journalists since last year.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.