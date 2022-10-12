Man accused of plotting to kill women in Ohio pleads guilty

CINCINNATI (AP) — A 22-year-old man who authorities say identified as an involuntary celibate and plotted to kill women at an unnamed Ohio university has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of attempting a hate crime. Tres Genco, of Hilliard, Ohio, entered the plea Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati. He faces up to life in prison. Authorities say Genco identified as an involuntary celibate, or incel, and interacted with an online community of mostly men who advocate for violence against women because they believe they’re unjustly denied sexual or romantic attention. They say Genco conducted surveillance at an Ohio university in January 2020 and wrote a document titled “Isolated” that he described as “the writings of the deluded and homicidal.”

