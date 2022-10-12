Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine-War

Russian President Vladimir Putin says Moscow is ready to resume gas supplies to Europe via a link of Germany-bound Nord Stream 2 pipeline under the Baltic Sea. The offer appears to be a ploy to get that pipeline operational, since Germany prevented the gas flows in it from even starting before the invasion of Ukraine. Putin also again claimed Wednesday the U.S. was likely behind the explosions that ripped through both links of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline and one of the two links of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, causing a massive gas leak and taking them out of service. The U.S. has rejected those allegations.

By The Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.