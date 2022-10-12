Jill Biden urges COVID-19 boosters during Nashville visit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — First lady Jill Biden is encouraging Americans once more to roll up their sleeves and get their COVID-19 booster shot ahead of the upcoming holiday season. Biden’s visit to Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday came the same day as the U.S. announced that children as young as 5 were now available for the updated COVID-19 boosters. The first lady was also scheduled to attend a fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee while in Nashville. Experts have urged people to get their boosters, but many Americans have appeared tired of the several calls to do so. As of last month, the Centers for Disease Control reported that just 4.4 million Americans have received the updated COVID-19 booster shot.

